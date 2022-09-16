G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $660.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

