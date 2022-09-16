GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE GNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 59,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,273. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
