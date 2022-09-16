GateToken Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $466.02 million and $2.82 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00021560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GateToken

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain focused on onchain asset safety and decentralized trading. With a uniquely designed Vault Account, primed for handling abnormal transactions, GateChain presents a clearing mechanism, tackling the challenges of asset theft and private key loss. Decentralized trading and cross-chain transfers will also be supported, alongside other core features. Gatechain 2.0 has built a complete Defi Ecosystem, allowing users to easily explore Defi and experience the hottest products Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GitHub | Medium “

