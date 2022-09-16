genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Up 8.5%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.99 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15). 1,216,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,192,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of £11.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.34.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small polymerase chain reaction, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

