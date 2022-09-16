Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $153.90. 27,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.45. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

