Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 275,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 131,873 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

