Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of GBTG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

