Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.
Shares of GBTG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
