Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th.

