Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 40.5% in August

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

SRET traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.02. 69,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,268. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

