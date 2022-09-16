Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,000 shares, a growth of 190.3% from the August 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 139,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,491,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,214,000.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of HERO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. 96,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,637. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

