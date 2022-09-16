GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GFS traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,384. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.