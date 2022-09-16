Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.71.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $219.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.84. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

