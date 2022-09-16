GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,994,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,138,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,662,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGX opened at $124.28 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.