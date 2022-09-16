GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $219.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

