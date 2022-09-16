GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

