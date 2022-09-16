GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,239.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 219,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 372.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

