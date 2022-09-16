GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $87.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70.

