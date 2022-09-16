GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $256.36 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

