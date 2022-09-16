GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Given New C$4.60 Price Target at Pi Financial

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Pi Financial from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GGD opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.64 million and a PE ratio of -236.67. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

