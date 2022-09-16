GOMA Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $773,886.11 (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, GOMA Finance has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. GOMA Finance has a total market cap of $773,886.11 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOMA Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GOMA Finance Profile

GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 117,016,098,848,807 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken. GOMA Finance’s official website is gomatoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

