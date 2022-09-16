Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.62

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

A number of research firms have commented on GRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

In related news, Director M Ann Harlan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $571,824. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gorman-Rupp news, Director M Ann Harlan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $571,824. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $225,205 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

