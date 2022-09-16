Graham Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.58 (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.58 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Graham has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $553.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham has a one year low of $533.77 and a one year high of $675.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Graham by 88.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

