Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $111.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00281495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001095 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026441 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.