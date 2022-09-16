Gravity Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $701,476.16 and approximately $53.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 273.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.30 or 0.58910843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

