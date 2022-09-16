Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,986.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,840.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 41,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,288,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 212,238 shares of company stock worth $426,749. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 18,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,646. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.54). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.