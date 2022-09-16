Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 86,593 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86,593 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Daqo New Energy worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 239.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

DQ traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

