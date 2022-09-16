Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,428 shares during the period. TPI Composites makes up about 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of TPI Composites worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 720.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 188,923 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $4,171,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

TPI Composites Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $547.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPI Composites

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

