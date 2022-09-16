Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $9.59 Million Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares during the period. SunPower comprises approximately 2.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 1,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $5,303,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SunPower by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 354,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. UBS Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower
SunPower Stock Performance
SunPower stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.96. 88,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.97. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
