GSK (LON:GSK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,321.00

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and last traded at GBX 1,334.65 ($16.13), with a volume of 12467062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,337.60 ($16.16).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).
GSK Stock Down 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,535.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,647. The stock has a market cap of £54.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.
GSK Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at GSK
In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders purchased 671 shares of company stock worth $1,132,056 in the last 90 days.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
