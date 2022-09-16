Guarded Ether (GETH) Price Tops $1,079.26 on Exchanges

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Guarded Ether coin can now be purchased for about $1,079.26 or 0.05424568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Guarded Ether has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guarded Ether Profile

Guarded Ether is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Guarded Ether

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions. Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet. Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

