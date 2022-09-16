Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Stock Price Down 5%

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 40,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,276% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Hafnia Stock Up 5.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

About Hafnia

(Get Rating)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.