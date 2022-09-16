Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 321 ($3.88).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at GBX 263.25 ($3.18) on Friday. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.00.

In other Haleon news, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). In other Haleon news, insider Dave Lewis purchased 63,151 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). Also, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

