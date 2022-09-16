Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.33 ($0.29).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 21.18 ($0.26) on Friday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49). The firm has a market cap of £975.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

