Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.17

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $15.29. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 71,342 shares changing hands.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.