Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 5,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 48,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Hannan Metals Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.75 million and a PE ratio of -16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

