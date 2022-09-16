Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT Lowered to €155.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($193.88) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.26. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.41. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

