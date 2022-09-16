Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harmonic by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

