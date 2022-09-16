Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) is HealthInvest Partners AB’s 3rd Largest Position

HealthInvest Partners AB lessened its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Harmony Biosciences comprises about 8.5% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 158,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,761,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 677,725 shares of company stock worth $36,392,874. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,656. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.