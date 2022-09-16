Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NEM. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Nemetschek Stock Down 3.7 %

ETR:NEM opened at €52.00 ($53.06) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €52.80 ($53.88) and a 1-year high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.25 and a 200 day moving average of €68.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

