HC Wainwright Boosts Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target to $12.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,746 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

