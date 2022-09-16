HC Wainwright Boosts Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target to $12.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.67.
NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
