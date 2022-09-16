Head to Head Analysis: Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) versus WPP (NASDAQ:WPP)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Publicis Groupe and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Publicis Groupe 2 4 5 0 2.27 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus target price of $66.71, suggesting a potential upside of 404.27%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than WPP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.0% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Publicis Groupe and WPP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Publicis Groupe $13.89 billion 0.96 $1.22 billion N/A N/A WPP $17.60 billion 0.54 $876.90 million N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WPP.

Risk & Volatility

Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. WPP pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Profitability

This table compares Publicis Groupe and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A WPP N/A N/A N/A

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels. It also designs and delivers brand content for various channels, such as television, print, radio, cinema, and billboards, as well as digital, including display, social networks, Internet video, etc. under the Prodigious, Harbor, and The Pub brand names. In addition, the company operates Epsilon PeopleCloud, a unified data and technology platform; and Publicis Sapient, a technological, digital, and consulting platform for automotive, consumer products, energy and raw materials, retail, financial services, healthcare, media-telecoms, and travel and hospitality sectors. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health, Publicis Health Media, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness brands for the healthcare and well-being sectors. The company serves clients in the non-food consumer products, finance, automotive, TMT, healthcare, food and beverage, leisure and travel, energy and industry, retail, and public and other sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

