Head-To-Head Comparison: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) vs. Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Microvast and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Microvast alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 1 0 2.00 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 193.69%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Microvast has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -4.03, indicating that its share price is 503% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microvast and Axion Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 4.52 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -122.63% -37.11% -25.47% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Microvast beats Axion Power International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About Axion Power International

(Get Rating)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.