Head-To-Head Contrast: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) vs. Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.97 -$58.02 million ($0.56) -3.79 Versus Systems $770,000.00 5.03 -$17.85 million ($0.40) -0.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.4% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 1 3 0 2.75 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 261.64%. Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 501.68%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -58.30% 2.24% 1.95% Versus Systems -620.58% -50.16% -39.17%

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

