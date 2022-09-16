HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $100.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -98.12, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

