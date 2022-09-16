Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.92

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.92 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 25534082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.09).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.83. The company has a market cap of £35.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

