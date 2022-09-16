HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 54,016 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $21.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HLVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
HilleVax Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HilleVax (HLVX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.