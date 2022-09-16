HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 54,016 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $21.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

HilleVax Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

