Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in August

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

HCXLF has been the topic of several research reports. Investec lowered Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.80.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

