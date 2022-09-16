Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Holdings Boosted by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises 2.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 58,913 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5,740.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,294,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,267 shares during the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $29.68. 1,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

