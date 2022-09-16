HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $370.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.92.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $302.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.19. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

