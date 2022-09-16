Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.54

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 28105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 721,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

